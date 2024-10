Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha Mustafa met with a delegation from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) headed by Neddy Matti, Head of the Stabilization Program. During the meeting, the program's plans and projects were discussed in building low-cost homes in the liberated areas, whether by building or renovating homes, training and rehabilitation programs, and the plans of the United Nations Program in cooperation with the local government. Source: National Iraqi News Agency