Kuwait Condemns Riots, Attacks Targeting UAE’s Damascus Embassy

Damascus: The State of Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the acts of rioting and attacks targeting the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the residence of its head of mission in the Syrian capital city of Damascus, as well as the violation of the inviolability of diplomatic missions that accompanied them.

According to Qatar News Agency, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry issued a statement affirming that targeting diplomatic premises is a flagrant violation of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. The ministry called for holding the perpetrators of these acts accountable and ensuring that such acts are not repeated.

Kuwait reiterated its full solidarity with the UAE and affirmed its support with the UAE in safeguarding its security and sovereignty.