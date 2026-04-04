Kuwait Intercepts 8 Ballistic Missiles, 19 Drones in 24 Hours

Kuwait city: The Kuwait Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that it had intercepted eight ballistic missiles and 19 hostile drones within Kuwaiti airspace over the past 24 hours.

According to Qatar News Agency, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al Atwan, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated that the missiles and drones were managed in accordance with established procedures. There were no casualties or material damage reported as a result of these interceptions.

Colonel Al Atwan further mentioned that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, part of the Land Forces' engineering corps, responded to four separate reports related to the incidents.