Kuwaiti FM Receives Written Message from Tajik Counterpart

Kuwait City: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday received a written message from his Tajik counterpart, Sirodjiddin Muhriddin, concerning the two countries’ relations and other topics of mutual interest. The message was delivered to Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah during a meeting with Tajik First Deputy Foreign Minister Ismatullah Nasriddin, who is currently visiting Kuwait.

According to Qatar News Agency, the meeting between the Kuwaiti and Tajik officials focused on fostering bilateral relations and exploring areas of mutual interest. The visit by Tajik First Deputy Foreign Minister Ismatullah Nasriddin underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.