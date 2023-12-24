Latest updates of Operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’

Occupied Jerusalem, Following are the most important updates of Operation 'Al-Aqsa Flood' launched by the Palestinian resistance: -Palestinian media outlets: Two martyrs and a number of wounded in Israeli occupation aircraft shelling a house in Canada camp, west of Rafah city, south of Gaza Strip. -Israeli enemy admits killing eight soldiers during clashes with Palestinian resistance in Gaza. -Palestinian media: One martyr and four injuries in an Israeli occupation aircraft bombing a house west of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency