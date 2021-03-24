Digital Agency Americaneagle.com Continues Global Expansion with New Dubai and Abu Dhabi Offices

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency headquartered in Chicago, is thrilled to announce the opening of new offices in the UAE in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, home to a thriving, innovative, future-forward business ecosystem. The new Dubai office has officially opened and it’s filled with an experienced staff of digital architects, project managers, and business development experts.

Dubai’s strategic global location allows Americaneagle.com to provide website design, development, hosting, and digital marketing services to companies throughout the Middle East, Europe, India, Africa, and Asia. The UAE provides a leading business environment for technological innovation and digital transformation and Americaneagle.com’s presence will allow them to offer their full suite of digital services to businesses and organizations throughout the region. The trusted, certified expertise, enterprise capabilities, and innovation comes from over 25 years of experience and thousands of global customers and RoW project deliveries with multiple platforms across multiple sectors.

Americaneagle.com CEO Anthony Svanascini said, “We’re truly impressed with the city of Dubai and the global talent this city attracts. The UAE’s substantial investment and government support for business has led to Dubai becoming a leader in technological innovation and digital transformation. We’re looking forward to building a team of technology professionals in the UAE to serve this exciting, innovative market.”

Dubai is known as the gateway to the wider Middle East, Africa, and Asia, and Americaneagle.com now has a presence in this region to go along with offices throughout the United States as well as Sofia, Bulgaria, London, Zurich, and South America.

As technology agnostic experts, Americaneagle.com’s digital engagement bridges customer experience, function, design and governance to digitally enrich the online experience of users throughout the world. They begin with the customer – truly understanding their needs, guided by values, their people, and experience drawn from a diverse customer base as well as partnering with some of the top technology companies in the world. Americaneagle.com is looking forward to building compelling digital experiences through websites, mobile, portals, LoT, and kiosks for organizations in this leading commercial and investment hub.

The UAE has become a leading global destination for entrepreneurs and businesses and Americaneagle.com is excited to offer their digital services to one of the most exciting, forward-thinking, fast growing economies in the world.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, global digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices around the world including Abu Dhabi, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Dubai, London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Zurich, and Bulgaria. Some of their many clients include Dairy Queen, FASTSIGNS, Soletrader, WeatherTech, and the American Management Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com

Contact

Michael Svanascini, President

press@americaneagle.com

847-699-0300

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1427094/Americaneagle_ com_Logo.jpg