Lebanese President and US Secretary of State Discuss Ceasefire Efforts

Lebanon: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed developments in Lebanon and the wider region during a phone call on Friday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to Qatar News Agency, a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Aoun stressed the need to intensify efforts to secure a ceasefire, describing it as the essential first step towards addressing broader regional issues and creating conditions for further political progress.

Rubio reaffirmed the US administration's commitment to supporting the outcomes of previous Washington talks, as well as Lebanon's stability, sovereignty, and independence across its entire territory.