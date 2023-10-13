Lebanon submits a complaint to the UN Security Council due to the Israeli bombing

Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Lebanon will submit a complaint to the UN Security Council due to the Israeli bombing.

He explained that since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have exchanged limited sporadic strikes in the border areas, to avoid a widespread escalation.

Mikati, whose speech was shown on Lebanese television channels, said: “I asked the Foreign Minister to send a complaint to the UN Security Council against Israel against the backdrop of its attacks on Lebanon.”

The Lebanese acting Prime Minister indicated that the events taking place on the country's southern borders are cause for concern.

He added: “We emphasize the role of the army in ensuring security and peace in cooperation with the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon.”

