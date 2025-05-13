Lebanon, UK Discuss Enhancing Military Cooperation

Beirut: Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal discussed bilateral relations with the visiting British Deputy Chief of the Defense Staff Harvey Smith. The meeting also discussed means to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ armies.

According to Qatar News Agency, the discussions aimed at strengthening military ties and exploring potential avenues for collaboration between the Lebanese and British armed forces. Both parties emphasized the importance of mutual support and shared objectives in addressing regional security challenges.

