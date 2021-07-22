LG Earns AHRI Performance Award for Fourth Straight Year

Recognition from Respected Industry Body Demonstrates LG’s Continuing Excellence in Commercial and Residential HVAC Solutions

SEOUL, South Korea, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized by the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with the Performance Award for the fourth straight year, with all 57 LG HVAC models tested passing the organization’s comprehensive performance evaluation.

Founded in 1953, AHRI is a respected trade association representing global manufacturers of HVAC, refrigeration and water heating solutions. AHRI currently boasts more than 350 member companies – including all of the industry’s top names – and its product evaluation and certification programs are trusted by B2B and B2C customers worldwide.

For the Performance Award, AHRI calls on the experts at Intertek, a leading standards and certification organization, to assess whether actual product performance matches up with the listed specifications. AHRI randomly selects 20 percent of models within each (manufacturer-specified) product category. Only those companies whose offerings have passed the primary performance evaluation for three years consecutively are eligible for the Performance Award.

A total of 57 LG HVAC solutions across seven product categories passed AHRI’s evaluation for the third year in a row (2018 to 2020). The tested models belong to the following categories: Variable Refrigerant Airflow (VRF), Variable-Speed Mini-Split and Multi-Split Air Conditioners, Packaged Terminal Air-Conditioners (PTAC), Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), Water-Cooled Chillers, Air-Cooled Chillers, and Room Fan Coil Units.

One of the products tested was Multi V, LG’s flagship large-capacity outdoor unit, which employs the company’s very own Ultimate Inverter Compressor to deliver strong performance and energy efficiency. Especially popular in regions where winter can be long and harsh, LG’s VRF system provides reliable heating operation, even in temperatures as low as negative-30 degrees Celsius (negative-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Also evaluated was LG Multi V Water, a water source cooling system with a plate-type heat exchanger for better thermal efficiency. The company’s solution also saves energy by adjusting the volume of water heated/cooled based on the number of outdoor units in operation.

A third product to pass AHRI’s assessment, LG’s air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller is a highly-efficient solution powered by advanced inverter technology. With a footprint of only 1.6 square meters (20-refrigerator ton model), the company’s compact unit delivers a high level of performance without taking up a significant amount of space.

“LG has been solidifying its excellent reputation in the North American HVAC market on the back of its exceptional, in-house-developed technologies, and has recorded steady growth for twelve consecutive years,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to strengthen our competitiveness in the region and around the globe through HVAC solutions that provide the highest levels of performance, durability and flexibility.”

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide. Through our unmatched expertise and industry knowledge, we respond directly to the needs of businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. We are the partner your business has been looking for, and are well prepared to integrate our leading technology into your day-to-day operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1578428/image_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1578429/image_2.jpg