LMRA conducted 808 inspection campaigns and visits during last week

Manama, The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) announced the implementation of 808 inspection campaigns and visits, during the week of April 14-20, which resulted in the detention of 79 violating and irregular workers, while 127 violators were deported. The inspection campaigns and visits also resulted in monitoring a number of violations related to the provisions of a number of regulating laws, especially the LMRA and the Residency Laws in Bahrain, noting that legal measures were taken regarding the observed violations. The authority pointed out that 801 inspection visits were carried out on various shops in all governorates, in addition to seven joint inspection campaigns, that included four campaigns in the Capital Governorate; two campaigns in the Muharraq Governorate, and one campaign in the Southern Governorate. The government entities that participated in the campaign are the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), the Governorate's respec tive Police Directorate, and the Coast Guard. The Authority affirmed the continuation of joint coordination with government agencies to intensify inspection campaigns in all governorates of the kingdom and to address any violations or practices that negatively affect the stability and competitiveness of the labour market or harm the economic and social security of the kingdom. The LMRA renewed its call on all members of society to support the efforts of government agencies in addressing illegal labour practices, by reporting violations via the electronic form on the authority's website www.lmra.gov.bh or by calling the authority's call centre on 17506055 or via the government's Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul). Source: Bahrain News Agency