LMRA conducts joint inspection campaign in Northern Governorate

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) conducted a joint inspection campaign in the Northern Governorate, in coordination with the Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), the General Directorate of Crime Detection and Forensic Evidence and the Governorate’s respective Police Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The campaign resulted in reporting a number of violations related to the Labour Market and Residency laws.

The LMRA stressed its commitment to report any violation through a continuous and intensive inspection plan, in coordination with the relevant government entities.

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority renewed its call on all members of the society to support the efforts of government agencies in addressing by reporting violations via the electronic form on LMRA’s website www.lmra.gov.bh or by calling the authority’s call centre on 17506055.

Source: Bahrain News Agency (BNA)