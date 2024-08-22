LMRA, IOM conduct awareness – raising programme

Manama, The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA), in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), conducted a two - day awareness - raising programme on August 8 - 9. The programme, a key component of the Working Together initiative, aimed to strengthen partnerships and empower leaders and focal points from 20 different expatriate communities, promoting the shared responsibility in promoting fair labour practices. The initiative reflects LMRA's commitment to forging strong partnerships that further enhance the protection and support of expatriate workers in Bahrain. Participants were provided with firsthand insights into LMRA's extensive support services during a guided tour of the LMRA's Expat Protection Centre (EPC) in North Sehla. The tour served to increase their understanding of the resources available, including legal counseling, grievance handling, and support for victims of exploitation. The 995 National Human Trafficking Hotline, which operates 24 / 7 in multiple la nguages, was also highlighted as a critical resource in safeguarding workers' rights. Fahad AlBinali, Director of Partnership and Outreach at LMRA, described the programme as a significant advancement in engaging with worker communities in Bahrain. He emphasised that by empowering workers to ensure their voices are heard, the Working Together initiative becomes more relevant and impactful in maintaining a balanced work relationship. AlBinali also highlighted the importance of partnerships, such as the one with IOM, in fostering the trust necessary to protect the rights of all workers. "Our partnerships, like the one we have with IOM, are essential in deepening the trust needed to protect the rights of all workers," he added. The collaborative nature of the initiative was further emphasised with the inaugural 'Workshop for Community Actors' held in on 9 August. This workshop provided participants with a platform to share insights on the experiences and challenges faced by their community members, fosterin g a deeper understanding of the issues at hand. Erika Broers, Chief of Mission (a.i) of IOM in Bahrain, emphasised that the co - design approach central to the Working Together initiative is important for fully understanding and addressing the information needs of Bahrain's diverse expatriate communities. She highlighted that this collaborative effort is essential for building trust, enhancing outreach, and ultimately making a meaningful impact. "This collaborative effort is key to building trust, enhancing outreach, and ultimately making meaningful impact," she added. Launched on July 30 in observance of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Working Together initiative encompasses a series of projects and activities aimed at raising awareness among both workers and employers. By highlighting available support services and strengthening knowledge about trafficking in persons, the initiative contributes to a stable and equitable work environment. This initiative is a proof to the Kingdom's ong oing commitment to maintaining an organised labour market that safeguards the rights of all involved. It also aligns with the Bahrain's efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration. Source: Bahrain News Agency