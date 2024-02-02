Plymouth Blvd Productions brings you a must-see, action-packed, sci-fi thriller, "Lunar Lockdown", now streaming on ALLBLK Network.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Plymouth Blvd Productions hosted a star-studded world premiere of their new sci-fi movie "Lunar Lockdown" at iPic Westwood on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guests were welcomed with complimentary cocktails while the movie's producers and talent walked the Black Carpet. Pantheon MGMT worked behind the scenes to produce this amazing screening.

Lunar Lockdown Cast Premiere Photo

L to R: Erica Peeples, Leila Weisberg, LisaRaye McCoy, Jhone Lucas, Cameo Sherrell, Janeshia Adams-Ginyard

The packed-out theater boasted a happy crowd engaged in the film's synopsis, given by producer, writer and actor Damien Douglas and the film's producer Kevin Weisberg. Guests enjoyed unlimited popcorn and candy, as well as an entree of their choice, while watching the special premiere of "Lunar Lockdown".

After a brief Q&A with film star LisaRaye McCoy, who shared pivotal moments featured during the process of filming, guests caravanned to Senator Jones for a fun after-party, where the extraordinary DJ Brian Henry set the tone for a jubilant night. A dessert bar was the perfect pairing for the champagne and cocktails that flowed as everyone celebrated Lunar Lockdown's premiere.

Lunar Lockdown premiered on the ALLBLK network, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, on Thursday, February 1st. The Lunar Lockdown World Premiere photo gallery is available here courtesy of Getty Images.

Synopsis: In the year 2075, the Earth is no longer the home of the United States' most violent criminals. These convicts are sent to the moon to serve their time under the rule of Warden Felicity Myers (LisaRaye McCoy, A House Divided, Single Ladies). When inmate Christina Jenkins (Laila Odom, Salt-N-Pepa) arrives at the prison, she quickly finds out that serving her time quietly is not an option. The women of Orion Colony Prison are used in every way a human can be for personal gain. When an opportunity arises, Jenkins and a group of inmates come together to fight to regain their freedom and dignity. The film features LisaRaye McCoy, Cameo Sherrell (The Haves and the Have Nots), Leila Weisberg (Deadly Desire), Erica Peeples (All American), Jhone Y. Lucas (The Gen Zone), Janeshia Adams-Ginyard (Station 19), Damien Douglas, Mark Fleischmann (Infinite), Laila Odom (Salt n Peppa), Nari Blair-Mangat (Cinderella).

﻿@WatchAllBlk | www.plymouthblvd.com

