MADLSA: Three new services under development

Eng. Mona Al Fadhli, Director of Information Systems Department in the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA) explained about the increase in the number of completing e-transactions during the past period, after customers from individuals and companies started to complete transactions through MADLSA website and Amerni mobile app, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

She added that the number of downloading the mobile app has reached 29 thousand times, including 8 thousand times in the first quarter of 2020, and the number of online services currently available is 55 services on the website.

In the same context, Al Fadhli announced the development of three new services that will be included in the coming days on the Ministry’s website in order to facilitate the completion of transactions. The new services are profession amendment and work permits, and online authentication of employment contract, which is one of the important procedures that the worker and the employer need, and in turn she emphasized that all transactions are carried out faster via online platforms.

Source: Government of Qatar