Many Killed, Injured in New Israeli Bombardment on Parts of Gaza Strip

At least three Palestinians were killed , and others were injured, in a new bombing launched by the Israeli occupation forces, on Friday, on the Bureij Camp in the centre of the Gaza Strip, and Rafah City, south of it. The occupation army bombed with shells the vicinity of the Martyrs Roundabout in "Al-Bureij", which resulted in the death of a citizen and the injury of others, adding that two others were killed and others were injured in another bombing that targeted "Al-Shawout Camp" in the centre of Rafah, after defense crews recovered it, local sources said. Meanwhile, the occupation artillery targeted the areas of "Al-Tawam", "Al-Saftawi" and "Al-Qasaib" north of Gaza, while Israeli gunboats fired towards the coast of Rafah, while ground forces continued to incursion near the entrance to the town of Beit Hanoun and besieged displaced people in shelter centres. Israeli military vehicles also carried out extensive sweeping, excavations, and bombing of homes and residential squares east of the city of Ra fah, where losses were not known yet. The latest toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, for the 224th day in a row, indicated the death of 35,303 Palestinians and the injury of 79,261 others. Source: Qatar News Agency