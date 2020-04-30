Mashael Al Hammadi: Activating a digital plan for crisis management and business continuity

Eng. Mashael Ali Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Information Technology Affairs at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, confirmed that the e-government steering committee headed by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) has been keen since its inception to urge all government entities in the country to develop digital services plans in order to achieve the strategic goals of the Qatar Digital Government (QDG) stating that all the various ministries in the country have worked and are still intensifying their efforts to accelerate the implementation of the QDG initiative.

Al Hammadi said, as a continuation of the efforts made during the past years and since the first day to announce the crisis, we have been prepared through measures and plans previously prepared to deal with disasters and crises. She added since the beginning of the activation of QDG and there are many specialized work teams from various government entities that have put in place the necessary technical precautions and ensure the readiness of the available infrastructure and technical systems to meet the volume of business and accreditation that may face the digital government.

Source: Government of Qatar