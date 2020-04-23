MCS Announces Initiative to Protect the Elderly From the Coronavirus

The Ministry of Culture and Sports (MCS) has announced, in collaboration with the Center of Empowerment and Elderly Care (Ehsan) and various state agencies, launching an initiative “Labih” (meaning responding to and meeting the needs of the elderly). Under the initiative, a number of youth volunteers affiliated with the Qatar Center for Voluntary Activities (QCVA) will deliver basic necessities and other daily needs to the elderly, who cannot provide them by themselves, as well as to those registered in the Ehsan Center through the “Mawater” Center. This aims to enhance the preventative measures and the requirements of the quarantine approved by the State of Qatar to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Hussain Rashid Al Kubaisi, Director of the Youth Affairs Department at MCS, has said that this initiative, which will come into effect from Thursday, 23 April 2020, has a set of values that the Ministry wants to instill among the youth. These values include cooperation, respect, human dignity and the necessity of showing solidarity among the groups of society in times of crisis and helping the elderly and other noble values. He pointed out that the Ministry is always keen on enriching the youth field with activities that will benefit them, develop their tools and enrich their noble values.

Al Kubaisi emphasized that this initiative is one of a series of youth activities that will not stop in the field or through remote work, particularly in the light of the current coronavirus crisis.

Source: Government of Qatar