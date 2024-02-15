Meltwater joins forces with Microsoft to bring to market the next-generation, AI-powered communication insights solution built on Microsoft Azure

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater, a leading global provider of media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announced the launch of a market-making collaboration with Microsoft. Microsoft has signed with Meltwater as a provider of media, social, and consumer intelligence on a global scale. In turn, Microsoft will work with Meltwater to deliver an integrated communications insights solution, harnessing the capabilities of Meltwater’s leading listening tools alongside Microsoft’s technology stack, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams. This solution will combine Microsoft’s advanced AI services with user-centric design to redefine the customer experience by turning data into dialogue, enabling better collaboration and quick action on business-critical news, market shifts, trends, and competitive intelligence. Meltwater also agreed to a multi-year commitment to make Microsoft Azure its preferred cloud platform for future Microsoft customer deployments.

In the era of AI, organizations need easy-to-use solutions that enable them to be more productive, more efficient, and more creative. Meltwater is taking its world-class data set and building on Microsoft’s industry-leading AI technologies to unlock data-driven insights and power better decision making. Together, they will develop a new generative AI-powered offering, with customer value at the center to solve critical customer challenges—faster.

The new solution will allow enterprise users of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams who are Meltwater customers to engage conversationally with Meltwater’s global data set, providing easy access to real-time insights such as brand mentions, sentiment analysis, key issues, and competitive benchmarking. This means that the right insight is not just a simple request away, but also presented in an easy-to-action, accessible way that drives strategic decisions, integrated directly inside of Teams. This builds on Meltwater’s existing integration with Teams, which is already bringing value to more than 1500 Meltwater customers with seamless delivery of AI-powered alerts right into Teams.

“By harnessing the power of Microsoft’s technology stack and AI capabilities, we’re pushing the boundaries of our existing integration further, allowing users to interact with Meltwater’s analytics tools through intuitive dialogue, asking questions and receiving insights as if they were conversing with a data-savvy colleague. Our aim is to transform the way insights are accessed and actioned, embedding Meltwater’s deep listening capabilities into the daily rhythm of business communications,” added John Box, CEO of Meltwater.

With this collaboration, Meltwater becomes a global provider of Microsoft’s media, social and consumer intelligence needs, enabling the Microsoft Communications organization and its internal stakeholders to access real-time insights across teams and geographies. “Our goal is to reinvent Communications using AI. We wanted to work with a partner that could help us deliver deeper insights using Microsoft’s AI technology in the place where our teams get their work done with Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Meltwater’s leading technology and intuitive platform made them the best partner to help us build a solution that goes beyond hindsight reporting, delivering real time and AI-powered predictive insights.” said Steve Clayton, Vice President of Communications Strategy at Microsoft.

Meltwater will also be featured in the Azure Marketplace for all Microsoft customers to easily deploy Meltwater solutions, unlocking the power of the company’s deep data insights and coupled with the trusted Azure cloud platform. Meltwater will also participate in the Microsoft ISV Co-Sell Partner Program. “Meltwater is extremely excited to begin this powerful partnership with Microsoft, where the real winners will be our joint customers, who have access to market leading solutions run on the leading cloud platform,” said Doug Balut, SVP of Global Alliances and Partnerships at Meltwater.

About Meltwater

