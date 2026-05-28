Meta Launches Paid Plans for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Meta: Meta announced the launch of new paid subscription plans, branded "Plus," for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users worldwide. According to Qatar News Agency, the subscriptions will offer additional features, including account customization, enhanced reactions, and story insights, for a monthly fee. Meta said the plans are designed to provide advanced tools and greater flexibility for active users, businesses, and content creators, while also helping the company diversify revenue sources beyond advertising. The new services will be introduced under the "Meta One" brand, which will serve as the umbrella for the company's future subscription products.