PRINCETON, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, the parent holding company of MIAX ® , today announced the addition of Andy Nybo as the company’s first Chief Communications Officer. In this newly created role, Nybo leads the growing company’s marketing and communications functions.

Nybo brings more than 30 years of experience in the securities industry to his role at MIAX, including a focus on technology and its impacts on derivatives, fixed income and equity market structure. Most recently, Nybo served as managing director at Burton-Taylor International Consulting where he led the organization, including managing its research and consulting activities for international exchange clients.

“As we continue to grow, earning significant share of the equity options trading volume and expanding our footprint in cash equities, volatility products, futures products, and debt and digital assets, we are pleased to welcome an industry leader like Andy to help us communicate our unique solutions and perspectives to the marketplace,” said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIAX. “As Chief Communications Officer, Andy will help us continue to position ourselves as the leaders in supporting the trading community with innovation, technology, reliability and service.”

“I’m excited to join the team and look forward to helping MIAX share its insights and growing portfolio of innovative products with the marketplace,” said Nybo. “I have great respect for the MIAX team and its continued work to reshape the exchange world and am eager to help MIAX continue its growth and expansion.”

Throughout his career, Nybo has been extensively sought after as a subject matter expert on equities, derivatives, fintech and fixed income markets by the media, broker dealers, regulatory authorities and global exchanges. Prior to his most recent position at Burton-Taylor, Nybo was a partner and co-head of research and consulting at TABB Group, where he was responsible for managing the analyst team focused on equities, fintech and derivatives research. Nybo has also held senior positions at MarketAxess, TowerGroup and The Bond Market Association.

About MIAX

MIAX’s parent holding company, Miami International Holdings (MIH), operates and manages Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX Pearl, LLC (MIAX Pearl®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX Pearl, the MIAX Exchange Group™), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

The MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage MIAX’s industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX Pearl) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

Under MIAX Pearl’s exchange license, MIAX Pearl Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX Pearl Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.

MIAX’s executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

