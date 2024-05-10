Mikhail Mishustin Reappointed Prime Minister of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as Prime Minister, after the Duma approved his nomination to this position. The Russian Presidency said in a statement, that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree regarding the reappointment of Mikhail Mishustin as Prime Minister, in line with Paragraph "A" of Article 83 of the Constitution. It explained that within 14 days, the Prime Minister will submit to the Duma the list of his candidates for the positions of deputy prime ministers and federal ministers, with the exception of the Ministries of Internal Security, Defense, and Foreign Affairs, whose formation is subject to special procedures. On May 7, President Putin took the constitutional oath for a new presidential term, according to which the previous government headed by Mikhail Mishustin resigned, but the Kremlin governor reassigned the head of the previous government to form a new government. Source: Qatar News Agency