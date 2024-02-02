Millennia Housing’s Approach to Community Wellbeing: How Health Fairs Are Empowering Residents

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / With a commitment to preserving affordable housing and transforming communities, The Millennia Companies has implemented resident services programming at numerous sites, connecting residents to vital resources through a team of over 40 service coordinators. One impactful facet of their approach involves organizing health fairs, designed to empower residents, enrich lives, and enhance overall community health and development.

The Impact of Health Fairs

Health fairs serve as educational and interactive events created to provide basic preventive medicine and medical screening to communities or employees in conjunction with workplace wellness programs. For Millennia Housing , community health fairs have proven to be effective short-term interventions, offering participants free medical services, education, and valuable community resources. These events not only bridge gaps in healthcare accessibility for underserved communities but also serve as a means to collect crucial information on demographics, health outcomes, and social determinants to health.

The impact of health fairs extends beyond the event itself. Attendees often follow up with physician referrals, enroll in health insurance, and make lifestyle improvements based on the information provided. This proactive approach not only promotes individual health but also contributes to a broader understanding of community needs, facilitating the proper allocation of resources to address health disparities.

Educational initiatives at health fairs, including nutritional counseling and disease prevention awareness, play a vital role in improving health literacy as well. Underserved populations with low health literacy may struggle to navigate the healthcare system, communicate effectively with providers, and understand medication instructions, leading to errors and suboptimal treatment adherence. Limited health literacy is linked to a higher likelihood of engaging in unhealthy behaviors, missing preventive care, and facing health disparities, particularly among socioeconomically disadvantaged populations. Improving this is crucial for empowering individuals to make informed decisions, advocate for their health needs, and access appropriate healthcare, ultimately contributing to better overall health outcomes.

Health Fairs With Millennia Housing

The Millennia Companies engage with various organizations to conduct health fairs and programs for their residents, contributing significantly to a holistic approach to community well-being. Millennia Housing 's Steps Towers in Knoxville, TN, recently partnered with several local organizations to put on one such health fair. Among the partners involved was the Metro Drug Coalition (MDC), a dedicated nonprofit with over 35 years of service in Knoxville. MDC focuses on creating a healthy and safe community and addressing substance misuse through evidence-based prevention education, harm reduction programs, and recovery support services. The American Lung Association, a leading organization committed to improving lung health and preventing lung disease, also played a crucial role in the Millennia Housing health fair. Additionally, the Campaign for Better Hearing, represented by the Go Bananas initiative, joined the event to educate residents on and prioritize hearing health in people's annual healthcare agendas. Belew Drug Family of Pharmacies, a longstanding independent pharmacy in Knoxville since 1965, further contributed to the community's health initiatives.

At Valencia Way in Jacksonville, FL, Millennia Housing partnered with organizations to bring health and wellness to the forefront of the community, particularly focusing on the youth. Digital Vibez, Let's Move!, and Integrated Healthcare Systems were among the notable attendees and partners. Digital Vibez, through its KidsFit Jamathon®, organizes an interactive, concert-like experience encouraging young individuals to dance, stay fit, and lead healthier lives. Let's Move! is a public health campaign initiated by former First Lady Michelle Obama, which aims to reduce childhood obesity and promote a healthy lifestyle in children. Integrated Healthcare Systems, provides integral primary and behavioral health care for families in the Jacksonville area. Together, these organizations and initiatives helped to create a multifaceted event that encouraged healthy behaviors and community engagement.

Millennia Housing is not just focused on the youth, however. Aiming for holistic community well-being, Millennia invites organizations in to talk to their senior residents as well. Among these entities, Millennia Housing has worked with the Senior Housing Crime Prevention Foundation (SHCPF), collaborating with CRA Partners and Senior Crimestoppers to safeguard and improve the quality of life for vulnerable senior housing residents. Their innovative approach involves creating a low-risk, profitable solution for banks to fulfill Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) requirements, exemplified by the nationally acclaimed Senior Crimestoppers program. Oak Street Health is another organization The Millennia Companies partnered with to promote proper care of older adults by offering specialized healthcare services. With a dedicated team focused on personalized primary care, Oak Street Health simplifies healthcare for older individuals, allowing them to lead healthier lives and concentrate on the activities they cherish.

The commitment of The Millennia Companies to community well-being is exemplified through the implementation of health fairs, collaborative efforts with various organizations, and a multifaceted approach to addressing community needs. By empowering residents through education, preventive healthcare, and connections to essential resources, Millennia Housing is playing a pivotal role in transforming communities and fostering a healthier, more resilient society.

