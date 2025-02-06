Minister of Culture Opens Iraqi Cultural Week in Darb Al Saai

Doha: HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of the Republic of Iraq Dr. Ahmed Fakak Al Badrani inaugurated Thursday the Iraqi Cultural Week in Qatar. The opening, at the Darb Al Saai permanent site in Umm Salal, was attended by HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie and HE Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani along with Their Excellencies several Ambassadors to the State and officials. The event runs through February 9.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Ministry of Culture’s Culture and Arts Department Director Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dulaimi stated that the Iraqi Cultural Week is part of the annual cultural events program aimed at boosting cultural relations and diplomacy. This event presents an opportunity to explore Iraq’s cultural and artistic diversity, which encompasses both ancient heritage and contemporary creativity. It also reflects the robust cultural relations between Qatar and Iraq, demonstrating the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to presenting events that enrich the local cultural scene and open new horizons for cultural dialogue and artistic exchange.