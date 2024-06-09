Minister of Environment and Climate Change Participates in 2nd Session of High-Level Event on Ocean Action

HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie participated in the second session of the High-Level Dialogue under the theme "Enhancing peace for the ocean," which was part of the High-Level Event on Ocean Action held in the Republic of Costa Rica. The session discussed the importance of strengthening global efforts to spread peace worldwide and preventing conflicts between countries that result in wars in the oceans and seas and their negative impact on marine resources, as well as their threat to sustainable development. Source: Qatar News Agency