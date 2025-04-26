Minister of Finance Engages in Lebanon Recovery Roundtable at WBG, IMF Spring Meetings

Washington: HE Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, participated in the “Lebanon Financing Recovery and Reconstruction” roundtable. This event was part of the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project and took place alongside the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, D.C.

According to Qatar News Agency, the roundtable focused on exploring support avenues for Lebanon amidst its economic and humanitarian crises. Discussions centered on effective financing mechanisms that could facilitate rapid recovery and sustainable reconstruction. The event underscored the significance of coordinating international efforts and strengthening partnerships between donors and international financial institutions to ensure a comprehensive and effective response.

HE the Minister emphasized Qatar’s ongoing commitment to supporting humanitarian and development initiatives in Lebanon. He expressed Qatar’s readiness to contribute to any initiatives aimed at

enhancing stability and prosperity in the region.