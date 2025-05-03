Ministry of Education Launches Fourth Edition of “STEM-FD” Scientific Camp to Design Smart Prosthetics

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education launched on Saturday the fourth edition of the “STEM-FD” scientific camp at the Qatar Scientific Club, as part of the strategic project “After the School Bell.” The camp brings together a group of Qatari students from grades eight, nine, and ten, aged between 13 and 15 years.

According to Qatar News Agency, the camp is organized in collaboration with the Qatar Scientific Club and Hamad Medical Corporation, represented by the Prosthetics Center. It will run until May 17, with activities later moving to the Qatar Rehabilitation Center, which is part of Hamad Medical Corporation.

The camp aims to enhance students’ skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), along with financial and digital literacy. Participants will use these skills to design and create smart and sustainable prosthetic limbs, contributing to improved quality of life and cost reduction. The camp’s framework encourages innovation, scientific research, and the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Participants will face practical challenges that simulate real-world problems within an interactive learning environment, which fosters teamwork and engagement in hands-on scientific projects. The camp is guided by a team of expert trainers and professionals in the field of smart prosthetics.

This edition of the camp underscores the Ministry of Education and Higher Education’s commitment to bridging theoretical education with practical application, providing inspiring educational experiences that enhance future competencies among students and contribute to the achievement of sustainable development goals by investing in national human capital.