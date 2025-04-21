Ministry of Endowments Honors Female Winners of Al Muhaddith Al Saghir

Doha: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs honored the female winners of the 11th edition of the ‘Al Muhaddith Al Saghir’ competition. The ceremony was organized by the Department of Da’wah and Religious Guidance, with participation from several female leaders from the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE). The event also saw the attendance of winning students and their parents.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Al Muhaddith Al Saghir competition is a continuation of the Quranic competitions held throughout Qatar. It is a collaborative effort between the Department of Da’wah and Religious Guidance, the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and the MOEHE. Key representation came from Jassim Bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys, Umm Al Qura Primary School for Boys, and Al Iman Secondary School for Girls.

Seventeen female students received shields bearing the names of female narrators of hadiths from the female companions of the Prophet. The awards were presented by Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the MOEHE, and Wafa Essa Al Muhaiza, Assistant Director of the Department of Da’wah and Religious Guidance for Women’s Activities at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

In addition, 125 female students who excelled in the fifth level (elite 1) were honored, alongside four students who excelled in the sixth level, ten students from the Audio Education Complex, and five students from the Al Noor Center for the Blind.

Jassim Al Ali, Director of the Department of Da’wah and Religious Guidance at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, emphasized the value of the Al Muhaddith Al Saghir competition. He stated that it plays a crucial role in reinforcing Islamic identity among young people and deepening their connection to the Sunnah of the Prophet through memorization, application, emulation, and reflection.

Al Ali further remarked that the honorary shields, named after female companions, deliver an emotional message, encouraging students to follow in the footsteps of these companions in conveying the noble prophetic guidance. He noted the significant increase in participation this year, reflecting heightened community awareness of connecting children to prophetic heritage. Al Ali urged continued cooperation among participating entities to pursue the prophetic educational message, aiming to nurture generations who memorize and act upon the noble hadith.

This year’s competition registered 12,381 students, with 8,328 students from 443 schools and 1,313 parents qualifying. The organizing committee, in collaboration with the Endowment bank for the service of the Quran and Sunnah, awarded valuable cash prizes to top winners across eight levels. Prizes ranged from QR 200 to QR 2,500, depending on the level and degree of excellence, with shields recipients receiving between QR 4,000 and QR 6,000.