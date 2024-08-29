Ministry of Environment Completes Fencing, Rehabilitation of 38 Meadows



Doha: August 18 The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) has successfully completed the fencing and rehabilitation of 38 meadows across various regions of the country. This effort is part of the broader Qatari Desert Rehabilitation Project, which is dedicated to protecting the nation’s vegetation cover and combating desertification.

Director of the Wildlife Development Department at MECC, Mohammed Ahmed Al Khanji stated that the project’s long-term goal is to rehabilitate 100 meadows over the next five years. This initiative follows an extensive data collection process, identifying and prioritizing meadows that have endangered vegetation and contain rare plant species. Environmental and social factors have been carefully considered in the selection process to ensure a balanced approach.

Al Khanji emphasized that the project, overseen by the Wildlife Development Department, focuses on preserving areas of both environmental and social significance, particularly those that have shown substantial g

rowth in wild vegetation. Several meadows with rare wild species have already been successfully rehabilitated, underscoring the project’s critical role in protecting biodiversity and mitigating desertification. These efforts are a testament to the ministry’s commitment to safeguarding Qatar’s natural heritage.

Over the past years, the MECC’s initiatives have been instrumental in protecting wild areas from encroachment, especially during the rainy and spring seasons when public visits to the meadows peak. Al Khanji added that the Ministry is determined to ensure the sustainability of these natural areas, preventing damage that could have long-term negative impacts on the local environment.

Source: Qatar News Agency