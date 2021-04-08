MME and MOTC Sign MoU to Develop Qatar’s Air Surveys

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), represented by the Center for Geographic Information Systems (CGIS), and the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC), represented by the Qatar Aeronautical Academy, have signed a memorandum of understanding for the operation, maintenance and storage of the aerial survey system aircraft for the work of the country’s air surveys.

The agreement was signed by Director General of Qatar Aeronautical Academy HE Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Thani, and Director of the Center for Geographic Information Systems Engineer Manaf Ahmed Al Sada.

Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Thani affirmed that in order to achieve the public good and fruitful cooperation between CGIS and Qatar Aeronautical Academy, the Academy will employ all its expertise in the field of operating, maintaining and storing these aircraft and work to establish joint and effective cooperation between the two parties in the framework of implementing the work of aerial survey and update of digital maps of the State of Qatar.

Source: Government of Qatar