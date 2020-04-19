MME Launches “Little Inspector” Campaign Within Voluntary Work Support Initiative

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) has launched the “The Little Inspector” campaign, as part of efforts of the voluntary work support Initiative committee under the slogan “Your safety is my safety” and within the framework of the efforts exerted by the State of Qatar to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The campaign aims to educate children about the importance of maintaining food safety in homes. This also includes training them on the basics of dealing with delivery services, methods to be followed by “Little Inspector” while receiving food items from a delivery boy, and the procedures necessary to ensure that the food is fit for human consumption for a safe and healthy food. In this regard, a distance meeting was held via the video transmission service with a group of children to communicate with a number of health and food control inspectors. This is because the discussion focused on the mechanism of dealing with foodstuffs that reach homes through delivery services, whether from restaurants or from various food facilities, how to deal with them safely and how to apply the necessary and good health safety measures.

During the meeting, Mr. Majid Burhan Al Zaidan, head of health control department at Al Rayyan Municipality and member of the voluntary work support Initiative committee, has presented a set of general guidelines. These guidelines include the need for the “Little Inspector” to wear masks and gloves and the correct way to do so, and the need to ensure that the delivery boy also wears them when receiving foodstuffs through the home’s door, as well as keeping a safe distance between him and the delivery boy and other relevant instructions.

Source: Government of Qatar