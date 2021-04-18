MME Signs a Number of Agreements to Enhance Cooperation in Air Quality Monitoring

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), represented by the Department of the Environmental Affairs Sector, has signed a number of cooperation agreements to enhance cooperation in the areas of air quality monitoring and building a reputation management system.

Engineer Mr. Hassan Bojumhur Al Mohannadi, the Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at MME, emphasized that these agreements aim to strengthen cooperation in the field of air quality monitoring, and building a reputation management system in the Ministry. He added that under these agreements, there would be support for the network of air quality monitoring stations in the Ministry, as well as providing the Ministry with an air quality monitoring station according to the best international standards to be installed near one of the stadiums that will host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He added that the other agreement aims at scientific cooperation in building a “reputation management” system, which is a modern system for developing the Ministry’s operations in line with the strategic plan of MME, and achieving communication with the public in a professional manner, in accordance with the latest scientific theories and preserving the Ministry’s image.

Source: Government of Qatar