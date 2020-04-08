MoCI Announces the Maximum Prices for E-Marketing and Product Delivery Services

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the decision of the Committee Tasked with Determining Maximum Prices and Profit Raios, (No. 3 of 2020), to set the maximum charges for e-marketing and product delivery services.

The issuance of this decision “falls in line with the ministry’s keenness to crack down on the unjustified rise in e-marketing and product delivery charges, deter monopolistic practices and commercial fraud, and ensure the consumer’s right to obtain these services at affordable prices”.

The decision defines the concepts to which the provisions apply. The consumer is identified as any party that obtains goods or services, either for free or for a fee, in order to meet his/her own personal needs, those of others, or any individual with whom s/he is doing business or otherwise contracted to.

The decision identifies the supplier as the party that provides marketing and delivery services using technological or electronic systems and applications. Marketing and delivery platforms, however, are defined as those companies and commercial institutions involved in the marketing and delivery of products using technological systems and applications.

Source: Government of Qatar