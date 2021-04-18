MOCI Obtains ISO Certificate in Information Security

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), represented by the Information Technology Department, obtained the ISO certificate ISO 27001, presented by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO), upon adopting the latest international standards for information security management and risk assessment. The certificate was received by Ali Khalid Al Khulaifi, Director, Information Technology Department at the Ministry.

The ISO certified ISO 27001 is one of the most trusted and internationally accredited certificates for information security. It is widely recognized for providing institutions with a model for operating, implementing, monitoring, and improving their information security management systems.

The Ministry indicated that obtaining the ISO certificate ISO 27001 assured its ability to adopt and implement internationally recognized standards, as well as its full commitment to providing its customers with a service of the highest level.

Source: Government of Qatar