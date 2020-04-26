MoCI Sets Working Hours for Commercial Activities During Ramadan

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) issued a circular regarding the working hours for commercial activities during the holy month of Ramadan, the ministry said that based on the decision of the Council of Ministers and in the framework of preventive and precautionary measures taken by the state to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. It was decided to set working times for private sector companies and shops during Ramadan, and it was also decided to exclude the contracting and construction sector from the decision to specify working hours.

The Ministry specified the times and working hours for private sector companies and stores during Ramadan, to be from 9 am until 3 pm, the following activities are excluded from this decision: the outlets of food and catering, consumer goods, vegetables and fruits (hypermarkets – supermarkets – groceries), restaurants and cafes activities, coffee shops (which are allowed to deliver orders only) and others.

Source: Government of Qatar