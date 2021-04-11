MOCI Specifies 14 Entities Exempted from the Decision to Reduce Private Sector Staffsz

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has specified categories exempted from the Cabinet’s decision issued on 7 April 2021, about reducing the number of employees and workers present in workplaces in the private sector to 50% of the total number of employees in each entity. This decision comes as part of reimposing restrictions due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

MOCI stated that 14 companies and entities are exempted from the decision that came into effect last Friday. They are as follows: Food and subsidized supply retail outlets, maintenance companies, factories, pharmacies and clinics, telecom companies, companies operating in State-run projects, e-commerce companies, catering companies, petrol stations, restaurants (deliveries and takeaways), financial institutions licensed by Qatar Central Bank, bakeries, logistic services companies and firms operating at seaports, airports and customs services.

Source: Government of Qatar