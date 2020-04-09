MOEHE Announces Mechanism for Examinations of the End of the Second Semester

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) stated that it has taken all precautionary measures in conformity with requirements regarding the examinations of the end of the second semester of the academic year 2019-2020 for grade 1 to 11 (adult education), and grade 12 (day and adult education). This move is in the light of the current situation and stems from the keenness to ensure the security and safety of students and all staffs in schools.

The Ministry in a circular issued in this regard decided that students be distributed to the examination halls. The circular also stipulated that the number of students in examination halls for all classes in all schools should not be above eight students in regular classes; there should be 40 students in sports hall. Moreover, the circular stipulated that the distance between students be three meters at least and that all schools allocate quarantine rooms for suspected cases of Coronavirus.

The circular noted that the staffs of primary, model and preparatory schools would be engaged to do the observation works in the secondary school certificate examination halls.

Source: Government of Qatar