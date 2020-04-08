MOEHE Completes 24 Thousand E-Services

A statistic of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) revealed that more than 24,000 e-services were provided during last March, including testimonies, issuance of certificates, equivalence of certificates, acceleration certificates, and transcripts

According to the statistic, 78 diplomas were equivalence online, including 36 equivalents of school degrees and 42 university degrees. Online prior approval was also taken for 53 requests to study on private expenses.

The Ministry issued more than 5 thousand statements, more than 12 thousand transcripts, 90 acceleration certificates, 547 pass and fail certificates, and more than 6 thousand prints for the year-end certificate.

Source: Government of Qatar