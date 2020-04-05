MoFAIC Undersecretary and FAIN Director General brief accredited Ambassadors and Consuls on latest COVID-19 developments and preventive measures in the UAE.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held an e-briefing on Saturday April 4, 2020 during which ambassadors and consuls accredited to the UAE were briefed on latest COVID-19 developments and precautionary measures rolled out in the UAE amid the current global outbreak.

HE Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, MoFAIC Undersecretary and HE Major General Mansour Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and Brigadier Khamis Mohammed Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, also briefed diplomats on repatriation of UAE citizens, residents and visitors.

The online briefing was broadcast directly from the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi and came in conjunction with the UAE’s decision to temporarily extend a suspension on entries for all holders of valid UAE residencies currently outside the country, and the temporary suspension of passenger flights and transit flights for and to the UAE, in addition to a decision temporarily allow particular flights to facilitate repatriation of residents and visitors wishing to leave the country.

HE Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, MoFAIC Undersecretary stated that 43 air and ground repatriations were completed for UAE citizens and their companions so far, with a total of 1783 repatriates, and 22 other repatriations targeting approximately 641 UAE citizens and their companions are underway. He praised the efforts of the American and British embassy in joint repatriation in one flight.

HE Major General Mansour Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, affirmed that since the beginning of the crisis, a committee was formed to facilitate the repatriation of visitors and their safe return to their families. He stated that more than 12,000 applications were registered in “Tawajudi for Residents” and have been reviewed. The committee continues to review applications and identify humanitarian cases. He added that valid residency permits for residents will be extended without prior medical examination and administrative fines for overstaying will be waived for visiting visas. Additionally, a mechanism to facilitate procedures for the renewal of visit visa of all kinds over the coming period is under consideration.

Questions and inquiries that were raised during the e-briefing were duly answered.

Source: UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs