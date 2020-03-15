MOI Abolishes Exit Permits for Workers of Government Entities

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has announced the start of the implementation of the system abolishing exit permits (travel notifications) as of 19 March for the governmental and semi-governmental sectors that are not subject to the Labor Law, with the exception of 5% category of staffs recruited in establishment and determined by employers in relevant sectors.

Major Abdullah Khalifa Al Muhannadi, Director of the Visa Support Services Department at the General Directorate of Passports, said that according to this decision, temporary or final exit during the period of valid work contract is permissible without exit permit for: This includes staffs in the ministries and other government entities, public authorities and institutions. This also includes workers in the oil and gas sector and its subsidiaries, workers of sea in territorial waters under the control of the State of Qatar, workers in the agriculture and irrigation sector and workers in private offices.

He explained that the 5% category of workers in establishment will be excluded as they must submit an application with their employers for obtaining a final or temporary exit permit. He pointed out that human resources’ departments in relevant sectors have been contacted in order to brief them on required procedures and measures.

Source: Government of Qatar