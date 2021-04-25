MOJ: “SAK” application back to work today

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) announced that "SAK" portal and app will be back into operation today. The Ministry said in its official account on Twitter that due to updates on SAK's services, there will be a temporary suspension of service on Thursday, April 22, and that services will resume on today Sunday.

It is noteworthy that the SAK system, which was launched by the Ministry of Justice and its continuous updates, reduced the number of visitors to the Ministry’s service centers, and it also reduced the crowding in many branches. The "SAK" portal currently provides about 172 complete services through its electronic windows and the Ministry's external services centers, and among these services are real estate registration services and authentication services, which have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of electronic security and all their procedures have been provided.

Source: Government of Qatar