MOPH announces 126 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 21 recovery.

The Ministry of Public Health today announced 126 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 21 more patients having recovered from the virus.

Some new cases are related to travelers who came to the State of Qatar and others related to contacts. The new cases have been put into quarantine and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Public Health continues to work hard to increase the capacity of the central laboratories in order to conduct a greater number of daily laboratory tests, which will contribute to speeding up the results.

The announcement of 21 new cases of recovery, brings the total cases of recovery from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Qatar to 93 cases.

The Ministry of Public Health requests all members of society to cooperate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection.

Source: Ministry of Public Health