MOPH Fixes Rate for COVID-19 Tests in Private Health Facilities

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) decided to unify the price of Coronavirus (COVID-19) examination in private health facilities to 300 Qatari riyals, starting today, Thursday, April 8.

Ms. Noura Abdullah Al Mulla, Director of Health Facilities Licensing and Accreditation Department, pointed out that the standardization of the price of swabs comes to relieve the public, especially after primary health care centers temporarily stopped conducting these swabs for people traveling abroad in order to relieve pressure on health teams in the centers and enable them to focus on providing services to people infected or suspected of being infected with COVID-19 and people who receive the vaccine.

Al Mulla stressed that MOPH will monitor the commitment of private health care facilities to the unified price of the swabs. She further praised the great cooperation of private health care facilities, which are an essential partner of the public health sector, and play an important role in supporting its efforts, especially in the period of facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Government of Qatar