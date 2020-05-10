MOPH to Launch Drive-Through Survey to Understand COVID-19 Community Spread

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), in cooperation with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Hamad Medical Corporation and Qatar University, conducted a drive-through coronavirus (COVID-19) survey to better understand the transmission of the virus in the community.

The vehicle survey was conducted at three PHCC health centers, as part of national efforts to tackle the pandemic Covid-19.

This service aimed to conduct a community questionnaire to learn more about how the infection is transmitted in the community and the cases where symptoms of the disease do not appear, with a view to take appropriate decisions and directions.

Source: Government of Qatar