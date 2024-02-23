More than 90 martyrs in the continuous Israeli aggression on Gaza during the past hours

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestinian Health Ministry announced that during the past hours, the Israeli occupation committed 9 massacres in the stricken Gaza Strip, leaving 97 martyrs and injuring 132. The Ministry said in a statement Thursday that the occupation continues its aggression for the 139th day on different areas of the Strip in various forms, including field executions, massacres and genocide, which led to an increase in the number of victims of the ongoing aggression since the seventh of last October to 29,410 martyrs and 69,465 wounded, pointing out that a number of victims are still under the rubble. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency