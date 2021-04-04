Multiple winners for Al Reeh Stud and Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri on second day

Owners Al Reeh Stud and Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri celebrated multiple winners as the 9th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show for Individual Owners continued at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab, Member of Qatar Foundation, on Saturday, 3 April. As many as 133 contenders participated in the remaining qualifying classes of the competition — 2yo and 3yo colts, mares and stallions.

The closest competitions of the day were in Class 9 for 11+yo mares and Class 10A for 4-6yo Stallions were the top three horses were locked in at same overall points.

All three mares earned 91.80 points, but with both Al Reeh Stud’s ARMONIA MONISCIONE and Khalid Ali Abdulla Al Obaidli’s AS MICHEL earning more points on Type than Saad Salem Al Hajri’s FRONT PAIGE, the latter finished third. Armonia Moniscione won the class on Move to take the qualifying class win.

Among the younger stallions, Al Reeh Stud’s AMIR AL REEH and SHAHIR AL REEH, and Jaffar Khalil Ibrahim Radwani’s AJMAL THO AL JANAH were locked at 91.20 points. However, better hauls on Type for Amir Al Reeh and Ajmal Tho Al Janah placed them in the first and second spot.

Al Reeh Stud’s SPARTACUS TO took the final qualifying class victory topping Class 12 for 11+yo Stallions with 91.70 points. Fellow Al Reeh Stud stallion OM EL SANADEED edged out Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri’s GAZWAN AL NASSER on Type for the second spot after the two were tied on 91.30 points.

After topping the class for 4-6yo mares at the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival Title Show in February, Nasser Mohammed Al Hajri’s NAJLA UMM ALUDHAM topped the Class 7 yet again with a huge haul of 93.50 points. Al Salem Stud’s D FALA finished second with 92.90 points, while Mohammed Mobarek Al Sulaiti’s BLMIRA AL SHMOKH rounded out the top three with 91.70 points, after edging out BIDAYA AL SRAIYA on Type.

Al Hajri’s DA MAGIC MOMENT, gold champion at the 22nd Qatar National Arabian Horse Show in December 2019, impressed the judges enough to amass 94.20 points for a victory in Class 8 for 7-10 yo mares. Al Asayel Stud’s FATTAM AL NASSER (93.30) and Al Jaham Stud’s HS MIESQUE (92.50) finished second and third respectively.

In the first qualifying class of the day, it was Al Mashrab Stud’s FATAH AL SHAHANIA who emerged on top with 91.20 points in Class 5A for 2yo Colts, in front of Abdulla Hamad Al Marri’s HASSAN AL WAAB (90.40) and Alsraiya Stud’s ARKAN AL SRAIYA (90.30).

A close competition in Class 5B for 2yo Colts followed with Ezz Elkhail Stud’s SAQR AL SAFINAT (90.40) edging out Saad Salem Al Hajri’s MATHIO AL SALEM (90.30) and Al Ammar Stud’s AATEEQ AL SRAIYA (90.10) for the top spot.

Al Khor Stud’s HALUL AL KHOR amassed 91.40 points for the top spot in Class 6 for 3yo Colts, with Mana’A Abdulhadi Ali Al Shahwani’s MASHHOOR M too making it to Sunday’s championship round with 91.10 for his second spot. Suhail Stud’s ARRAB AL SHAHANIA and Al Aqeed Stud’s AROOJ AL AQEED were locked at 90.80 points with a slightly better haul on Type handing the former the third spot.

Aljazeel Stud – Yousuf Alkuwari’s BADI ATHBAH took the top spot in Class 10B for 4-6yo Stallions with 92.70 points. Aldana Stud’s GHAZI AL NASSER (92.00) and Jabor Nasser Sultan Tawar Al Kuwari’s SULTAN AL RAYYAN (91.50) finished second and third respectively.

In Class 11 for 7-10yo Stallions, Al Asalah Stud’s NAIF AL ZAEEM emerged on top with 91.30 points, with Masod Rashid Al Athbi’s LAMMAH AL NAIF edging out Al Aqeed Stud’s MARDF AL SHAQAB on Move for the second spot, after both were tied on overall points (91.00) and Type.

The three day competition will conclude today with all six championship rounds — yearling colts and fillies, junior colts and fillies, and mares and stallions — in the spotlight.

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club