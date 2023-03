Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) index 30 closed Wednesday at 4,854.31 points, down by 4.4 points, or 0.09 percent, compared to last trading session which stood at 4,858.67 points.The trading value today stood at Omani Riyal (RO) 2.322 million compromising…

Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) index 30 closed Wednesday at 4,854.31 points, down by 4.4 points, or 0.09 percent, compared to last trading session which stood at 4,858.67 points.

The trading value today stood at Omani Riyal (RO) 2.322 million compromising a rise by 19.98 percent compared to the last session, which stood at RO 1.935 million.

The market value went down 0.036 percent to reach about RO 23.84 billion, according to a report issued by MSX.

Source: Qatar News Agency