‘My country’s heritage ‘exhibition kicks off in Aleppo province

Activities of 'my country's heritage' exhibition of creativity and handmade products launched in Aleppo province with participation of 15 housewives and students. The exhibition was organized by the Syrian historical scientific society in cooperation with the Directorate of Social Affairs and Labor, and included handmade works of mosaics and coppers, as well as handicrafts from fashion, accessories, perfumes and antiques. Director of Social Affairs and labor in Aleppo, Ahmed Hamza, said that the aim of the exhibition is to introduce historical and heritage products in the province. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency