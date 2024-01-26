MyImmunity Offers New Supplement Innovatively Formulated for Peak Immune Function and Overall Well-being

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / MyImmunity is proud to announce the launch of its new supplement, MyImmunity Balance, designed to support individuals with autoimmune conditions and enhance overall well-being. The supplement contains clinically researched ingredients such as 300mg Lactoferrin, 1000mg Taurine, 50mcg Vitamin D3, 90mcg Vitamin K2, and 8mcg Vitamin B12. These ingredients are carefully selected to support immune function and overall health.

MyImmunity Balance is the result of over two and a half years of research and development, which included a review of more than 300 clinical studies. The company founders set out to create an effective autoimmune option backed by the latest research, as a response to the fact that 23.5 million Americans are affected by autoimmune issues, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Those who live with autoimmune conditions typically deal with a range of challenging symptoms that can significantly impact their daily lives. The nature and severity of these symptoms can vary greatly depending on the specific autoimmune issue and the individual. These often involve chronic inflammation and an overactive immune response, and sufferers often experience joint pain and swelling, fatigue, skin rashes and lesions, thyroid dysfunctions, and organ complications.

While genetics can play a role in autoimmune issues, environmental factors are also a concern. These can include dietary components, infections, toxins, and lifestyle.

That is why the founders of MyImmunity set out to provide a supplement designed to promote a well-balanced immune system. The ingredients in MyImmunity Balance can help fight inflammation, boost immunity, minimize DNA damage, elevate BDNF levels in the brain (which can lead to enhanced memory, learning, and cognitive functions), and help to enhance sleep quality and circadian rhythm regulation.

The researchers behind the supplement state that MyImmunity Balance goes beyond autoimmunity; anyone can add it to their daily routine. It is a natural supplement that is the first of its kind, and leads with doses matching clinical studies. It contains lactoferrin, which inhibits the development of autoimmune issues; taurine, which helps repair nerve cells damaged by multiple sclerosis; vitamin D3, which can reduce the risk of autoimmune disease; vitamin K12, an anti inflammatory; and vitamin B12, which has been shown to improve immune parameters in patients with autoimmune conditions.

The MyImmunity team is pleased to have launched MyImmunity Balance, and to have the opportunity to fill in a notable gap in the supplement industry. As the company founders have pointed out, there are many supplements on the market for other disorders, such as supplements for blood pressure support, arthritic joint pain, neuropathy, menopause, and more. Yet they could find nothing to support autoimmunity; hence MyImmunity Balance was born.

MyImmunity is a health and wellness company that has developed MyImmunity Balance, a natural supplement designed to help with autoimmune issues. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

