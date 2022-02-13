Nasser Saeed Al Eida’s GOLD FLEECE wins Lisha Cup

Mohamed Saad

The Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) organised the 13th race meeting in the 2021-22 season calendar of the Al Uqda Racecourse on Wednesday, 9 February. The six-race card day was run on dirt and was concluded with the feature event, Lisha Cup, a 2000m Handicap for 4YO+ Thoroughbreds rated 0-90. Trainer Jassim Ghazali completed a hat-trick on the day as he teamed up with jockey David Allan to land the cup with GOLD FLEECE (GB) (Nathaniel x Conquete). The 6YO mare took the feature by a half length, giving her owner Nasser Saeed Al Eida a double on the card. The Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki-owned and trained Hessdalen (GB) (Sea The Stars) was the runner-up under Tomas Lukasek while the Mansoor Ebrahim Al Mahmoud-owned and also Jassim Ghazali-trained High Commander (GB) (Teofilo) was another half length behind in third under JP Guillambert.

Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, crowned the winners after the final race of the day.

SEMPER AUGUSTUS

The penultimate race saw Mansoor Ebrahim Al Mahmoud’s SEMPER AUGUSTUS (GB) (Dutch Art x Pink Flames) win the 2200m Thoroughbred Handicap (0-75) for 4YO+ in good style by four and a half lengths under Meteb Ali Al Saaq, providing trainer Jassim Ghazali with a double on the card.

RED POWER

In the fourth race in the card, Mohammed Abdulhadi Al Hajri’s RED POWER (IRE) (Acclamation x Duchess Power) clinched victory by a neck in the 1300m Handicap (0-75) for 3YO+ Thoroughbred. The Hamad Al Jehani-saddled 3YO gelding did well, under Pranil Arvind, to overcome a wide draw.

AMENABLE

In the third race, the Thoroughbred Novice Plate for 3YO+ Fillies and Mares saw a very useful performance form the Nasser Saeed Al Eida’s AMENABLE (USA) (Mizzen Mast x Kittitian) as the Jassim Ghazali-trained 7YO mare shed her maiden tag, bolting up by four lengths under JP Guillambert.

SHGARDE

In the second race of the day, Sharida Bin Nasser Bin Sharida Al-Kaabi’s SHGARDE (USA) (AF AlBahar x Dormania CS) doubled his tally on his fifth career start, winning the 1300m Purebred Arabian Novice Plate for 4YO+. Szczepan Mazur rode the Mohamed Khaled Elahmed-trained 4YO colt to a two-and-a-quarter length win.

NAJASHEE Al Ghariya (22) Racing’s NAJASHEE (QA) (Munjiz x Falsafah), on his second start, gave an impressive performance in the opener of the dat, taking the 1300m Maiden for 4YO Local Purebred Arabians by full six lengths under Lukas Delozier for trainer Zuhair Mohsen

Source: Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club